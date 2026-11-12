Five, including traffic cop, held for robbing man in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Urwa Police have arrested five people, including a police personnel attached to the Karwar Traffic Police Station, for allegedly kidnapping a man and robbing him of Rs 1.15 crore in cash at Lalbagh, Mangaluru, on October 28. The arrested have been identified as Riyaz of Kaup, Nasrulla Khan of Haliyala, Nityanand of Karwar, Khalid of Farangipete and Shreeshail, who is attached to the Karwar Traffic Police Station. Another accused, Ganesh Kolamkar of Karwar, is absconding.

Satya Narayana, a resident of Davangere, had arrived in Mangaluru on the instructions of his employer, Nagaraj Shet, who owns an arecanut farm and a jewellery shop in Davangere.

Shortly after getting down at Lalbagh, Satya Narayana was allegedly abducted by four unidentified persons.

The accused reportedly drove him around the city for nearly an hour before taking him to an isolated location at Kavoor Gudde. There, they allegedly robbed him of Rs 1.15 crore in cash and his mobile phone before abandoning him. Based on his complaint, Urwa Police registered a case.