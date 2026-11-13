Bengaluru: 32-year-old life convict goes missing after parole expires

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old life convict lodged at Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara has gone missing after failing to surrender before prison authorities on November 8, 2026, upon the expiry of his 60-day parole leave.
The absconding convict is a native of Assam. He was serving life imprisonment in connection with a kidnapping and murder case registered in 2018 in neighbouring Chikkaballapur district.
The Chief Superintendent in-charge of Bengaluru Central Prison has filed a complaint against the convict and the two sureties in Parappana Agrahara Police Station.
The absconding convict has been identified as A Hussain alias Nasrul Hussain, Convict Prisoner Number- 12440. He was serving life imprisonment in connection with a kidnapping and murder case. He was convicted in 2021 by a Chikkaballapur court and since then he is serving imprisonment at Bengaluru Central Prison.
According to the complaint filed by BR Andani, Chief Superintendent in-charge of Bengaluru Central Prison, Hussain was convicted by the court on October 16, 2021, and sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping under Section 364(A) of the IPC, along with a fine of Rs 10,000.
He was also sentenced to life imprisonment for murder under Section 302 of the IPC, with a fine of Rs 10,000, and two years’ imprisonment for disappearance of evidence under Section 201 of the IPC, with a fine of Rs 5,000. In default of payment of each fine, he was ordered to undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment.
“Following the submission of surety bonds by his guarantors on September 10, 2026, he was released on 60 days’ parole in accordance with the High Court’s order. He was required to return to Bengaluru Central Prison on November 8, 2026. However, Hussain failed to surrender on the stipulated date and has since been absconding.
The prison superintendent has lodged a complaint seeking legal action against the convict and his two sureties, identified as S Gangaiah (50), and D Kappanna (35), both from Tumakuru, for their alleged failure to ensure compliance with the parole conditions,” said an officer.