Bengaluru: 32-year-old life convict goes missing after parole expires

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old life convict lodged at Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara has gone missing after failing to surrender before prison authorities on November 8, 2026, upon the expiry of his 60-day parole leave.

The absconding convict is a native of Assam. He was serving life imprisonment in connection with a kidnapping and murder case registered in 2018 in neighbouring Chikkaballapur district.

The Chief Superintendent in-charge of Bengaluru Central Prison has filed a complaint against the convict and the two sureties in Parappana Agrahara Police Station.

The absconding convict has been identified as A Hussain alias Nasrul Hussain, Convict Prisoner Number- 12440. He was serving life imprisonment in connection with a kidnapping and murder case. He was convicted in 2021 by a Chikkaballapur court and since then he is serving imprisonment at Bengaluru Central Prison.

According to the complaint filed by BR Andani, Chief Superintendent in-charge of Bengaluru Central Prison, Hussain was convicted by the court on October 16, 2021, and sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping under Section 364(A) of the IPC, along with a fine of Rs 10,000.