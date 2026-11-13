Bengaluru: FIR against 31, including assistant commissioner in e-khata misuse case

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority Special Commissioner (Revenue) Munish Moudgil, who had recommended suspension of Basavaraj Magi and Lokamata DS, assistant commissioner and in-charge revenue officers of KR Puram and Kengeri division, respectively, has now lodged a complaint with Halasuru Gate police station for violation of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (SARFAESI).

According to reports, Moudgil filed the complaint on November 9 when the Greater Bengaluru Officers and Employees Union was planning a protest questioning the suspension of the two revenue officers.

It is said that the special commissioner got FIR registered against 31 khata holders in connection with Magi’s case. “FIR has been registered against 31 people, including Basavaraj N Magi, who is accused number 1. Details about the FIR on Lokamata is yet to be confirmed,” said a senior revenue officer of Bengaluru South City Corporation.