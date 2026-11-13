Bengaluru woman kills husband over ‘childless’ taunts

BENGALURU: A 39-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her husband to death following a heated argument over their inability to have children, after he repeatedly taunted and mentally harassed her on the issue.

The incident took place at Lakshmipura, within the limits of Kempegowda Nagar police station in Bengaluru on Wednesday night.

The victim, Rajasekhar, 43, worked in the loan division of a bank. His wife, Malashree, has been accused of committing the murder. Although the victim reportedly treated her well during the day, he would allegedly pick up fights with her after drinking, frequently taunting and humiliating her.

The situation reportedly escalated on Wednesday night after he returned home intoxicated and another argument broke out between them. During the altercation, Malashree allegedly brought a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him with it, leaving him seriously injured.

After stabbing her husband, she reportedly called family and broke down in tears. The victim’s mother was residing on the first floor of the house but she did not respond to repeated knocking on her door, By the time help would reach him, Rajasekhar had reportedly succumbed to severe blood loss.

Malashree is said to have previously suffered from depression and had undergone treatment for three months. She was brought home from the hospital around four months ago.

She had developed depression following repeated fights with her husband, who allegedly taunted her over their inability to have children. The couple reportedly got married five years ago.

The police have taken the custody of the woman and are further investigating.