Madhuri & I believe health is built together as a family: Dr Shriram Nene

With nearly two decades of experience as a cardiothoracic surgeon under his belt, Dr Shriram Nene began questioning whether some of the conditions he treated could have been prevented much earlier. “By the time I saw many of the patients, their biology had already been influenced by decades of nutrition, physical inactivity, stress, poor sleep and sometimes unrecognised metabolic risk,” he shares. The answer to this eventually became 21 Days to Good Health (Rupa Publications; `495), his latest book, that takes preventive healthcare out of the doctor’s office. Nene was in the city as part of its Bengaluru launch that saw prominent faces such as

Biocon founder-executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and former Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone in attendance.

Nene believes that people often think about their health only when something goes wrong. With the book, the idea was to invite people to take an active part in their health journey, much before they reach that point. While he admits that 21 days is not scientifically established as the time required to form a permanent habit, the duration is intended to give readers a manageable starting point. The book also includes a further 45-day consolidation phase, recognising that challenge in maintaining lifestyle changes. Calling the tendency to slip into old routines, the ‘habit cliff’, he recommends building routines that can accommodate everyday disruptions. “Consistency matters more than perfection, and resilience matters more than motivation. If you miss a workout or eat an indulgent meal, that doesn’t undo your progress. What matters is how quickly you return to your routine. Day 21 isn’t graduation. It’s the beginning of a lifelong relationship with your health,” he says.

Dedicated to his wife, actor Madhuri Dixit, and their sons Arin and Ryan, the book also carries a personal understanding of health as a family responsibility. Nene points to Dixit’s relationship with dance as an example of how movement can become a sustainable part of life. “Madhuri and I believe that health is built together as a family, but that doesn’t mean we all need identical diets or exercise routines. Dance has been central to her life and career, and it demonstrates something I believe: the best form of exercise is one that you genuinely enjoy and can sustain,” says the doctor.

Having lived and worked in the US before returning to India in 2011, Nene sees considerable value in Indian food and family life that can be incorporated into contemporary wellness. Walking after meals, yoga and Surya Namaskar are among the practices he would like people to revisit. However, he also stresses that Indian lifestyles have evolved, saying, “The high-carbohydrate diets that supported physically active agricultural communities may not be appropriate for people sitting behind desks.” The answer, he shares, is not to abandon food but to make sensible adjustments, balancing rice, roti, idli and dosae with adequate protein, fibre and vegetables.