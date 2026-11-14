Plates without Borders: What's happening in Bengaluru's dining scene this month

Bengaluru’s dining scene has an interesting few weeks ahead. From the indigenous cuisine of Meghalaya and a contemporary interpretation of India’s regional food traditions to the culinary history of 1960s Hong Kong and an international cocktail festival, November brings a varied selection of experiences to the city’s tables.
At The Oberoi, Rynsan, an award-winning restaurant from Shillong, takes over Wabi Sabi on Nov 14, in association with SEETI Movement and Meghalaya Tourism. Founded by Hammarsing Kharhmar and Riyaki Jana, Rynsan celebrates Meghalaya’s food heritage through a contemporary lens. Its cooking draws on indigenous ingredients and culinary influences from the Indian subcontinent, Southern China and Southeast Asia. Smoked meats, fermented preparations, seasonal greens, local herbs and bamboo shoots are central to its repertoire, reflecting the region’s relationship with its landscape and food culture. The kitchen also places emphasis on responsible sourcing and traditional techniques. For the Bengaluru pop-up, culinary director Kharhmar presents a specially curated menu featuring smoked umngot river fish salad, local Sichuan pepper fried chicken and Khasi smoked pork, followed by a black sesame panna cotta.
At JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa, chef Deepanker Khosla of Bangkok’s Haoma brings his Neo-Indian cuisine to Aaleeshan on Nov 14. Recognised with a Michelin Star and Green Star, and featured in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants extended ranking, Haoma has established itself through its exploration of Indian culinary heritage, indigenous ingredients and contemporary techniques. Khosla’s approach also champions sustainability through farm-to-table sourcing, fermentation and a zero-waste philosophy. The six-course dinner features lobster pulissery, pairing lobster tail with caviar and mango chutney, and lamb loin accompanied by nihari qorma, smoked lentils and basmati rice. A live sitar performance will accompany the meal, bringing together food and music against the backdrop of Nandi Hills
Meanwhile, Yauatcha’s One Night in Kowloon, running until Nov 30, takes diners back to the street food culture and neighbourhood kitchens of 1960s Hong Kong. Inspired by the historic Kowloon Walled City, the special menu revisits forgotten recipes and everyday favourites through a contemporary Cantonese interpretation. Preparations include crispy glass noodles spring roll, crispy pumpkin tossed with nori, salt and pepper, and poached garden greens with shiitake mushrooms in superior broth. The pear with avocado fruit bao, inspired by the fruit-shaped baos popular in Hong Kong teahouses, is an interesting addition, while typhoon shelter prawns in spicy crispy garlic pays homage to the city’s celebrated seafood preparations. The accompanying cocktail selection includes the neon street, Patrick Edward flower market and typhoon highball, alongside zero-proof drinks and kombucha.
Rounding off the month is India Cocktail Week (ICW), which returns to Bengaluru for its seventh season on Nov 21 and 22 at The Bhartiya Mall, Yelahanka. Curated by WMS Entertainment and Passcode Hospitality, the festival brings together international and homegrown spirits brands, food partners, mixologists and musicians. Among the participating brands are Absolut, Bacardí, Bombay Sapphire, Monkey 47, Roku Gin, Patrón, Jameson, Teeling and Suntory Toki. A major attraction this year is a pop-up by Line Athens, ranked No. 1 in Europe’s 50 Best Bars 2026 and No. 5 in the World’s 50 Best Bars 2026. The bar will bring its distinctive approach to cocktails and mixology to Bengaluru. The food line-up includes Good Flippin Burgers, Yazu, Labonel and McCain. Music completes the programme, with Hana headlining on Nov 21 and Lifafa on Nov 22, alongside performances by Avantika, Siiry, Aiom, Charlie Jeer, The F16s and a2theliya. The festival runs from 2pm to 10pm.