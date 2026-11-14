Plates without Borders: What's happening in Bengaluru's dining scene this month

Bengaluru’s dining scene has an interesting few weeks ahead. From the indigenous cuisine of Meghalaya and a contemporary interpretation of India’s regional food traditions to the culinary history of 1960s Hong Kong and an international cocktail festival, November brings a varied selection of experiences to the city’s tables.

At The Oberoi, Rynsan, an award-winning restaurant from Shillong, takes over Wabi Sabi on Nov 14, in association with SEETI Movement and Meghalaya Tourism. Founded by Hammarsing Kharhmar and Riyaki Jana, Rynsan celebrates Meghalaya’s food heritage through a contemporary lens. Its cooking draws on indigenous ingredients and culinary influences from the Indian subcontinent, Southern China and Southeast Asia. Smoked meats, fermented preparations, seasonal greens, local herbs and bamboo shoots are central to its repertoire, reflecting the region’s relationship with its landscape and food culture. The kitchen also places emphasis on responsible sourcing and traditional techniques. For the Bengaluru pop-up, culinary director Kharhmar presents a specially curated menu featuring smoked umngot river fish salad, local Sichuan pepper fried chicken and Khasi smoked pork, followed by a black sesame panna cotta.

At JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa, chef Deepanker Khosla of Bangkok’s Haoma brings his Neo-Indian cuisine to Aaleeshan on Nov 14. Recognised with a Michelin Star and Green Star, and featured in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants extended ranking, Haoma has established itself through its exploration of Indian culinary heritage, indigenous ingredients and contemporary techniques. Khosla’s approach also champions sustainability through farm-to-table sourcing, fermentation and a zero-waste philosophy. The six-course dinner features lobster pulissery, pairing lobster tail with caviar and mango chutney, and lamb loin accompanied by nihari qorma, smoked lentils and basmati rice. A live sitar performance will accompany the meal, bringing together food and music against the backdrop of Nandi Hills