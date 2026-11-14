Realtor hacked to death in front of wife in Yelahanka

BENGALURU: A 39-year-old real estate businessman was hacked to death by two unidentified assailants outside his office in Yelahanka Satellite Town on Friday morning. The two men, who had arrived on a motorcycle, were waiting for him near the office building, armed with lethal weapons.

The deceased was identified as Charan Gowda, a resident of Kogilu Cross in Yelahanka and a native of Channapatna taluk. He owned Dhani Properties, located on 15A Cross Road in Yelahanka Satellite Town, and had been involved in the real estate business for the past 10 years.

According to police, Charan left home with his wife in his car, and reached his office around 10am. His wife got out of the car and was walking up the staircase to the office on the second floor, when the two assailants attacked Charan as he stepped out of the car.

Hearing Charan’s screams, his wife rushed back and pleaded with the attackers to spare him. However, they continued the attack him and left him in a pool of blood, before fleeing on the motorbike.

Police said Charan died on the spot. Following an alert, Yelahanka New Town police rushed to the scene and conducted an inspection. They registered a murder case and shifted the body for postmortem.

Police said special teams had been formed and a manhunt was launched to nab the accused. Police recorded Charan’s wife’s statement and are analysing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify the assailants.

Police suspect the murder could have been a contract killing stemming from personal enmity over real estate, land or site-related transactions.