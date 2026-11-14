Rock N' Roses

The wait is over and loud cheers are already echoing across the city! As popular American hard rock band Guns N’ Roses prepares for its Bengaluru concert at NICE Grounds on Saturday, their fifth outing in India, fans are expected to witness an evening of hard rock, iconic guitar riffs and rock anthems. Adding to the excitement is B’luru-based Girish and the Chronicles (GATC), led by Girish Pradhan and featuring Suraz Karki, Yogesh Pradhan and Nagen Mongrati, returning as the opening act, having previously shared the stage with the rock legends in Abu Dhabi and Mumbai. For vocalist Pradhan, the concert carries a special significance as the band prepares to bring its latest music to a city it calls home.

The band is also considering a recreation of its performance on America’s Got Talent (AGT), where a rock rendition of Adele’s Set Fire to the Rain earned it four yeses from the judges in 2025. “It’s very different every time. Abu Dhabi, being our first, will always have a special place. It was also our first time performing in an arena. Mumbai was a different experience altogether. We had double the excitement because we had just returned from AGT, but were still keeping the whole thing a secret. Besides, a soundcheck video of mine had gone super viral, which gave us a lot of visibility too. It was also an opportunity to understand how differently things work in India,” recalls Pradhan.

The band’s journey began in Gangtok, with an early breakthrough coming in 2010. Within six months of forming the band, they travelled to Montenegro to represent India at a music awards event. They won a silver trophy at the Suncane Skale International Music Festival in Herceg Novi, Montenegro, that took them to Europe.