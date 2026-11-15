Bengaluru car broker assaults traffic PSI, tears uniform

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old car broker was arrested for allegedly assaulting a traffic police sub-inspector (PSI), tearing his uniform and even pulling off the officer’s stars (rank insignia) and keeping them in his pocket.

The PSI rushed to the spot when the accused was creating a ruckus after crashing his car into a house compound wall while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The incident occurred around 3 A.M on Friday near a private hospital on Mahadeshwara Nagar Main Road.

The police have identified the accused as Sachin, a resident of Sampangiramanagar.

The accused was allegedly driving at high speed under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of the car and rammed it into the compound wall of a house.

The impact brought down a portion of the wall. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. Awakened by the loud crash, local residents came out of their houses. Sachin allegedly picked an argument. He also behaved indecently by removing his trousers in front of the public.

Some residents questioned his behaviour, and a few of them reportedly assaulted him. Krishna, the PSI attached to the Kamakshipalya Traffic Police Station along with the patrolling police, arrived at the spot and questioned Sachin.

When the police asked him to undergo a breathalyser test to check for alcohol consumption, he allegedly refused and argued with them, insisting that he would not accompany them to the police station.

When the police attempted to put him into the Hoysala patrol vehicle, Sachin allegedly attacked Krishna, grabbed and pulled his uniform and punched him in the face.

Based on a complaint filed by PSI Krishna, Byadarahalli police registered a case against Sachin.