Lokayuktha intervention clears 80 tonnes of accumulated garbage in Bengaluru's Shettihalli

BENGALURU: Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) on Saturday accumulated around 80 tonnes of garbage from Shettihalli (Ward No. 12), particularly Kammagondanahalli.

Acting on the telephonic directions of the Lokayukta, Justice B S Patil, who received the complaints on November 13th night, the officials of BNCC and Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) have taken steps to lift the accumulated garbage heaps in Shettihalli, particularly in and around Kammagondanahalli.

According to the official statement, on receiving the complaints, the Lokayukta deputed police officers visited the affected locations, conduct an on-the-spot inspection and submit a factual report along with photographs.

Accordingly, the team of Lokayukta police officers inspected various locations in the ward and found heaps of accumulated garbage.

Thenn they, over the phone, directed the civil authorities to clear the garbage immediately and ensure proper cleanliness and hygiene throughout the ward.

The existing contractor was terminated, and a new contractor was engaged to undertake the garbage clearance work, who deployed two compactors, four tippers and an earth mover to carry out the clearing operations.

Briefing the media in a statement, the Lokayukta has emphasised the need for the concerned civic authorities to ensure regular and systematic clearance of garbage and maintain proper sanitation and hygiene in the ward, so that such situations do not recur and the public is not put to inconvenience.