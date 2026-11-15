Rajajinagar serial killings: 11-yr-old survivor to be counselled by specialists

BENGALURU: The minor who survived murder attempts by his uncle, a 52-year-old cab driver who killed seven of his relatives (including his wife and parents of the 11-year-old survivor), will be counselled by experts from National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans) in the coming days, said a senior mental health professional from the premier institution.

The child was taken hundreds of kilometres in a car by the accused, who was looking to dispose of the bodies of the child’s parents, kept in the car boot.

As these incidents may have led to deep emotional trauma and police investigation may cause more distress, Nimhans doctors are set to counsel the boy.

“When approached by the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) for support, a relative stated that once the rituals and other formalities for the deceased persons in the family are completed, they would bring the child before officials for investigation,” said a source from WCD, stating that giving out details of the child, whether a victim/accused, like name, address and other details, is in conflict with the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act.

The department source added that since doctors at Nimhans are experts in handling such cases, they could shed more light on the minor’s mental state and trauma, and the need for emotional support and care.

Agreeing on the factors contributing to continuation of trauma for the child, who will have to be part of the investigation, and needs to be mentally prepared and strong, Dr Kavita Jangam,