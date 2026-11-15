Toddler dies after falling into chemical solution at copper statue factory

BENGALURU: A one-year-nine-month-old boy died after battling for his life for 10 days following a fall into a bucket containing a chemical solution at a copper statues making factory in LN Pura in Srirampura police station limits.

The incident occurred on November 2, and the child succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, despite intensive medical treatment at a private hospital on Sarjapur Road.

The boy, while playing with his elder sister, went inside the factory opposite his house. He then fell inside the bucket and sustained severe burn injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Subramani. His parents work at an incense sticks making factory in Srirampura. Subramani while playing with his eight-year-old sister at around 11A.M on November 2 went inside the factory, located opposite to their house.

“A bucket containing chemical solution had been reportedly kept inside the factory premises. While playing, the boy accidentally fell into the bucket and suffered severe burn injuries due to the chemical substance.

Upon noticing the incident, the child’s elder sister alerted the factory workers, who immediately pulled him out of the bucket.

Local residents rushed the child to a nearby hospital, where he was initially provided treatment. However, considering the severity of his injuries, he was later shifted to a private hospital on Sarjapur Road for advanced treatment.

Despite the doctors’ efforts to save him, Subramani’s condition failed to improve. After fighting for his life for nearly 10 days, he succumbed while undergoing treatment,” said an officer.

The horrifying incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the factory. The footage reportedly shows the toddler accompanying his elder sister towards the factory premises before accidentally falling into the bucket.

Following the child’s death, Srirampura Police registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) case and are investigating further.