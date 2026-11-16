Bengaluru minor girl accused of aiding killer dad may be tried as adult

BENGALURU: Even as new property-related evidence has allegedly surfaced in the shocking Rajajinagar serial murders, the 17-year-old minor daughter of Indushekhar the prime accused in the seven-murder case— may be tried as an adult.

She is accused number 2 (A2) in the FIR (165/2026) and has been charged with murder, destruction of evidence and common intent under Sections 103, 238 and 3(5) of BNS and concerned section of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection) (JJ) Act, 2015.

According to sources, the police are following procedures under the JJ Act with respect to the minor girl, a PU II student. Under the JJ Act, if the preliminary assessment conducted by the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Board (JJB) under Section 15 (1) is able to confirm that the minor had the physical and mental capacity to execute the reported heinous crimes, understood the consequences of the offence and was not under any compelling pressure to do so at the time of committing the crimes, then she will be tried in the Children’s Court.

The Children’s Court is a specialised judicial body under the JJ Act that handles cases involving children aged between 16 and 18, accused of heinous offenses transferred from the JJB. Heinous crimes are punishable with a minimum seven years sentence.

For preliminary assessment, the JJB takes the help of certified and experienced psychologists, psycho social workers or child development experts.

“The minor girl is said to have missed her college during the fortnight— between October 16 and 31, in which her father Indushekhar alias Shekhar reportedly killed seven people, including his wife Sunitha (40) and a seven-year-old boy,” said sources.