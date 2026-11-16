Bengaluru vendor goes on arson spree after wife leaves him; 1 dead

BENGALURU: A man’s anger over his wife leaving him and moving to her parental home allegedly led him to set fire to more than five scrap godowns on the outskirts of the city, resulting in the death of a man who suffocated while sleeping inside one of the premises.

The Attibele police have arrested the accused, Jeevan Raj (35), a vegetable vendor residing in Suddaguntepalya and a native of Tamil Nadu.

According to the police, Raj had a domestic dispute with his wife, who left him along with their son in October and moved to her parents’ house in Anekal.

Under the influence of alcohol, he went to his in-laws’ house, where his wife scolded him and refused to let him enter. Angered by her reaction, he allegedly set fire to scrap yards or godwons using matchboxes while returning home.

Two fire incidents each in Attibele and Anekal and one in Jigani. Initially, the shopkeepers suspected the incidents to be accidental fires. Meanwhile, two fire incidents were reported in Attibele on November 1.

One of them resulted in the death of a worker, Manikantha, who died of suffocation inside a scrap godown.

A team examined the footage from more than 120 CCTV cameras and spotted a person moving suspiciously around the scrap shops. Based on that, Raj was arrested on Friday. He allegedly confessed to setting the fires over his dispute with his wife.