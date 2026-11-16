Cold Calling: Film chronicles how scientists braved extreme conditions to build India's first Antarctic centre

At the core of the documentary are interviews with three scientists: Harsh Kumar Gupta who led the mission, KJ Mathew and Ashok Hanjura, along with a few conversations with their family and friends, helping paint a picture of the people at the core of the mission. This was important to the duo since the project was born out of Gupta’s search for someone to do justice to the story, after being put off by Bollywood sensationalism, notes Rao, adding, “One part of the story is the science but the other is the scientists as people.”

Avoiding sensationalism doesn’t mean the story of the expedition has any dearth of excitement though, with Saligram sharing that one incident that kept resurfacing across interviews was a close brush with death soon after the scientists’ ship reached the Antarctic ice wall. “M18 helicopters were being used to transport cargo inland from the ship. On the third day, the helicopter crashed into the water and the five people inside had to break the plexiglass window at the bottom to escape,” he says, continuing, “While being rescued by a second helicopter, two people caught hold of the rope but did not sling it properly. Because their hands must have been freezing, they fell into the water again from a great height. You can actually see this in the footage in the documentary. It’s utterly terrifying. Eventually, they were rescued by a lifeboat, but because they were all scattered in different places, some came really close to knocking on death’s door because of hypothermia.”