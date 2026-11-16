Feline Good...Bengaluru Startup launches app to connect cat parents with trusted sitters & Hosts

With many Bengalureans living from holiday to holiday, pet parents have been wondering where to leave their furry companions safely during their travels. Especially for cat parents, travelling often comes with an added concern – finding someone they can trust to look after their feline companions comfortably while they are away. While pet boarding facilities and sitters are available, finding a space that specifically caters to cats and their needs can be challenging. Hoping to address this gap, Bengaluru-based initiative JustCat launched an app on November 11, connecting cat parents with individuals willing to host or babysit their pets for a fee, while giving cat lovers an opportunity to earn extra income and enjoy some feline company.

Founded by cat lovers Dilchan Biswakarma and Heena Jaiswal, the platform offers cats a home-like environment instead of conventional boarding spaces, while also creating an earning opportunity for people who enjoy spending time with animals. The idea seeded through the founders’ own experience of boarding cats at home and the growing demand they noticed from pet parents. “From our conversations with cat parents we understood that they do not want to keep their cats in cages. They wanted a home-like vibe,” says Biswakarma. Having operated their own cat boarding service in Koramangala and later in Kacharakanahalli, the team noticed a steady stream of enquiries, even from people travelling long distances to find a suitable place for their pets.

Co-founder Jaiswal, who has been boarding cats at home for nearly two years, says the initiative also grew from her personal affection for the animals.

After rescuing and adopting a cat, she began caring for neighbourhood strays and eventually started hosting other cats when she realised her own pet could use some company. “Pet parents earlier were much more into dogs, but now you can see that the trend is cats. However, facilities and sitters are not very cat-oriented. Cats are anxious animals; they do not like certain noises and the presence of dogs around them. We realised there was a need for spaces specifically designed for cats,” she says.

The platform offers two services – cat hosting and cat sitting. Hosts accommodate cats at their homes, while sitters visit the pet parent’s house to feed and look after the animal before leaving. Those interested in becoming hosts must either be current or former cat parents or have prior experience handling cats. Applicants are required to register through the platform, submit their details and share photographs and videos of their homes. The team also conducts video and quality verification, including asking applicants how they would respond to different situations involving the cats.

Safety measures extend to the homes themselves. “Hosts must follow certain criteria, including ensuring that windows and balconies are secured with nets to prevent cats from escaping and that the surroundings are suitable for their stay,” Biswakarma says, adding, “We also encourage pet parents to visit a prospective host’s home before confirming a booking, allowing them to assess the space and interact with the person who will be caring for their pet.”

Once a pet parent posts a request with the required dates and proposed daily payment, it is shared with nearby hosts. Interested hosts can respond with their rates, giving pet parents the option to compare, chat with them and visit their homes before making a decision. Payments and booking confirmations are facilitated through the app, which charges hosts a 10 per cent commission on transactions. The platform also has a chat feature through which users can exchange photographs and updates, although they can choose to communicate through WhatsApp after connecting.

For now, JustCat will focus on Bengaluru for its first two months before expanding to other cities.

So far the response has been encouraging, the team has also been testing the app with early users and handling bookings through its existing home-boarding service. “We received more than 1,100 registrations from prospective hosts within the first seven days of opening the waiting list. We received a good response, with over 300 downloads (on Play Store) in the first 24 hours of the launch,” he notes.