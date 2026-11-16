Solo trekker stranded on Ramanagara hill rescued after dialing ‘Namma 112’

BENGALURU: A solo trekker who lost his way and got stranded on Muthurayaswamy Betta near Hunsanahalli in Ramanagara taluk on Sunday was rescued by fire and emergency services personnel, along with the police, after he dialled the Namma 112 emergency helpline.

Biswajit Nath (24), a hotel manager residing in Varthur and a native of Odisha, is also a YouTuber and trekking enthusiast. According to the Bengaluru South District Fire Department, it received a call around 12.45 pm about a trekker stranded on the hill.

Located 913 metres above sea level, the hill has steep slopes. Nath faced difficulties while descending and got stranded in a dense, inaccessible area.

Fire Station Officer Mohan Mudigavad, along with personnel Ashok Vader, Santhosh Patil, Shivaling Bidaraoli and others, launched the rescue operation.

Using the location shared through Nath’s mobile phone and compass coordinates, the team rescued him with the help of ropes. The operation, supervised by District Fire Officer Ganga Nayak, was completed in nearly one-and-a-half hours.

Speaking to reporters, Nath said he had started the trek around 8 A.M and covered 2.5 km to reach the hilltop. However, while returning, he lost his way and took a different route.

“I got stranded in a place from where I could neither climb up nor descend. Later, I called Namma 112. The fire department, Ramanagara Rural police and locals helped rescue me. I thank everyone for saving my life,” he said.