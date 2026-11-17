For most people with school debate competitions, model united nations and college elections years behind them, the closest we get to intellectual sparring is probably a snappy reply to a social media comment that irks us. Whether we really think through any idea becomes irrelevant, so long as we win in the likes department.

The Contrarian Debate Club, started earlier this year by three city-based entrepreneurs – Sudarshan Senthilkumar, Srinthan Hampi and Sahib Ahluwalia – has set out to change that, reintroducing debating to Bengalureans in a new format where winning is not the goal, but listening to different sides, having constructive conversations and feeling free to change your mind is.

“In the current climate, we feel people are too quick to jump to conclusions or just attack the opposing viewpoint, they often see it as one versus the other. But once you get them in a room, you’d be surprised to see how many people are listening even if they might disagree. We need more spaces like this,” says Senthilkumar. ‘What’s holding India back from producing world-class universities?’, ‘Should Indians stop celebrating festivals abroad?’ and ‘Change My Mind: Hospitals should not be for-profit’, have been some of the topics debated so far, along with those on choice feminism, CJP’s school visits, and other topics which would inspire strong views. “A lot of the topics start off as ideas from conversations we have among friends or hangouts after debate club meetings. We realise that it’s important to pick a really good topic, so we argue it amongst ourselves for a week or two until we reach a point where the motion is balanced on both sides, and it’s very hard to reach a conclusion,” explains Senthilkumar, adding that while the topics themselves might be neutral, ‘while framing the motion, we might pick one side over another if we feel like the room already leans towards one side, so that they are forced to think on the other.’