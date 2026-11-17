Though the story and characters of the Ramayana are familiar to generations, every time someone chooses to retell it, it is bound to raise many eyebrows, with audiences scrutinising every creative choice. So when Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation, Ramayana: Part I, was announced, its casting became a talking point long before it reached theatres. Even after the film’s release, the debate around Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana continued.

While questions were raised about whether the actors fit the characters, Sai Pallavi’s casting and portrayal of Sita drew particular attention, with comparisons to earlier screen portrayals and discussions around her appearance, performance and the reason behind these choices. The debate has also found its way into the film industry, with veteran actors Mukesh Khanna and Annu Kapoor, expressing reservations about the film’s choices, while actor Dhanush came out in support of Sai Pallavi.

But what makes a casting choice appropriate anyway for a character very much embedded in public imagination? Is it an actor’s resemblance to an established image, their ability to inhabit the role or the freedom to offer a new interpretation? CE turns to Bengaluru’s avid movie watchers and film experts to share their perspectives.