BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court said the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) shall not proceed with the deportation of the petitioner, Abdul Rahim, till further steps are taken to determine his nationality whether he is Indian or Bangladeshi.

The court noted that in the absence of the authorities initiating steps for determining his nationality, the question of this court adjudicating upon the petitioner’s nationality in the present writ petition does not arise.

The petitioner, however, has been directed not to move out of the Utile Foundation till his repatriation.

Justice CM Poonacha passed the order, disposing of the petition by Jahid Islam, nephew of Abdul Rahim.

Through an interim order dated July 6, 2026, the court restrained the respondent authorities from deporting the petitioner.

The petitioners stated that they are Indian citizens. Rahim was born in New Seemapuri in Delhi in 1979, moved to Bengaluru in 2014, and is carrying out waste management and scrap trading activities through a registered firm in Kudlu.

He is married and residing with his wife and a six-month-old child and has all requisite identity documents, including an Aadhaar card.

He was picked up by the Parappana Agrahara police on March 5, 2026, as part of a drive to identify illegal Bangladeshis and handed over to Foreigners Regional Registration Officer. Immigration authorities contended that his birth certificate is not genuine.

It was stated in the order that the petitioner was convicted by the sessions court at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh in 2012 on the allegation that he was a Bangladeshi. Against this order, he filed an appeal before the HC at Allahabad, which is pending consideration. Meanwhile, he was released on bail.