BENGALURU: A 23-year-old woman ended her life after killing her two-year-old son at their house at Kaggalipura in Bengaluru South district police limits on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Keerthana and her son Manish K Gowda. A note found in the house stated that Keerthana did not want to live with her in-laws and hence ending her life.

Manish celebrated his second birthday on November 1. Both bodies were found hanging from the ceiling fans in the house. The police suspect that Keerthana hanged her son from the ceiling before ending her life. The incident came to light after Keerthana’s family members’ calls to her went unanswered.

Keerthana married Kiran, a private firm employee, around three years ago. She lived with Kiran and her in-laws. Around 8 am on November 14, Keerthana reportedly asked her husband to take her to a village fair. However, Kiran told her that he had some work and promised to take her the following day. Subsequently, she called her father and requested him to send her brother Karthik to take them home. After this, she did not respond to the calls of her parents.

One of her relatives, who broke open a window pane of the house, saw Keerthana and Manish hanging from the ceiling fans. He immediately alerted the family members around 1.15 pm. “In the note, Keerthana stated that she did not want to leave her child behind. She asked her father to take their bodies to his village for the final rites,” said a police officer.

Kaggalipura police have registered an unnatural death report.

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