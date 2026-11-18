BENGALURU: Artificial intelligence (AI) could transform biotechnology by accelerating drug discovery, improving disease diagnosis and reducing the time taken to bring new treatments to patients, Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 on Tuesday.

Speaking on the theme ‘AI and Beyond’, she described biology as the most challenging frontier for AI, adding that a better understanding of biological systems could open up new possibilities in medical research and drug development.

She pointed out that biology has traditionally been an iterative science, with researchers conducting repeated experiments to establish evidence and validate findings. However, the root causes of several diseases, including why certain cancers return — remain poorly understood. AI could help researchers better understand complex biological processes and develop new drugs, diagnostics and therapies.

She opined that AI could also improve enzyme design, genetic modification, cell therapies, antibody development and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. It could help shorten the process from identifying a drug target or molecule to making treatment viable and available to patients. Beyond healthcare, she shed light on its potential in developing disease-resistant and climate-resilient crops and advancing bioenergy research.

Mazumdar-Shaw also alluded to the funding challenges faced by biotechnology startups, pointing out that the sector requires patient capital because developing and commercialising products takes longer than in digital technology.