BENGALURU: The probe into the murder of seven people, including a seven-year-old boy, in the city has revealed that the accused, S Indushekhar (52), allegedly killed the victims after rendering them unconscious by serving them fruit juice mixed with sleeping pills.

He adopted this method to prevent the victims from screaming and alerting neighbours. The juice was served by his daughter after the victims were given non-vegetarian food.

According to a senior police officer, Indushekhar, who had allegedly planned to eliminate his wife and her relatives, sought the assistance of his minor daughter. Before carrying out the murders, he had purchased nearly 50 sleeping pills, gunny bags, ropes and other materials. Fearing that the victims might scream during the killings and alert neighbours, he allegedly planned to render them unconscious before murdering them. After murdering his wife at their house, the accused allegedly invited the other victims on different dates through his daughter over phone, citing non-vegetarian food as the reason for their visit. After dinner, the victims were served sweet lime juice mixed with sleeping pills.

After they lost consciousness, Indushekhar allegedly dragged each victim to the bathroom, removed their clothes and killed them.

He adopted this method to prevent bloodstains from getting on their clothes while smashing their heads with a grinding stone.

After each murder, the minor girl cleaned the bathroom thoroughly. The bodies were subsequently packed into gunny bags and disposed of at different locations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the officer said.

Indushekhar’s police custody will end on Wednesday, following which he will be produced before the court.