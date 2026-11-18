BENGALURU: The discussion to utilise the Race Course land for the construction of a multi-storey complex to house government offices has intensified. The plan is said to be taking shape to use the prime property in the heart of the city for non-racing purposes after a decision by the cabinet and the meeting Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had with senior officials.

Sources said, “The government is working towards constructing a multi-storey high-rise building on the Race Course land to house all major government offices in one place.”

While the cost and design of the building is yet to be decided, the aim is to ensure faster communication and efficiency of administration. In New Delhi, too, many government offices are housed in one place. It should also be done in Bengaluru, which faces traffic issues, the source said.

“Government offices should be closer to metro stations to help staffers and citizens to reach easily. For the new offices, special shuttle bus services can be arranged from nearby Vidhana Soudha or Cubbon Park Metro stations,” the source added.

“At a meeting that was held recently, it was decided that 7-8 acres of land will be given to the judiciary to construct a court complex. It will be like an extension of the existing Karnataka High Court,” the source said.

The new complex could house transport, health, energy and corporation offices.

The spaces where these offices are functioning at present will be either leased or rented out to private companies. Some will be retained to house offices of boards and corporations which operate from rented buildings, the source said.