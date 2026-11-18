BENGALURU: A 28-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at a hospital after allegedly setting himself ablaze on a road in Hanumantegowdanapalya in Madanayakanahalli, following a heated argument with the married woman he was in a relationship with, who had cut off all communication with him.

The deceased has been identified as Pavan Kumar, a driver and a native of Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh. According to the police, Pavan had been in a relationship with a married woman for the past year. The woman had separated from her husband due to marital disputes.

The duo had been staying together in Rajanukunte. Following a heated argument, the woman allegedly cut off all communication with Pavan a week ago and moved to a relative’s house in Madanayakanahalli. Pavan tried to contact her several times over the phone and convinced her to return, but she refused to respond positively.

Distressed over her refusal to continue the relationship, Pavan allegedly went near her relative’s house, poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze. Local residents doused the flames and rushed him to Victoria Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries late on Sunday night despite treatment, the police said. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Madanayakanahalli police station.

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