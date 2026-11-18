BENGALURU: Three masked men allegedly broke into a house in Pura village of Devanahalli taluk in the early hours of Tuesday and robbed a couple of 117g of gold jewellery and Rs 8,000 in cash after threatening them with weapons. The incident occurred between 12.30 am and 12.45 am at the residence of Male Sonappa and Manjula.

The couple had constructed the house recently and performed the housewarming ceremony barely two months ago. The house is located in an isolated area of the village.

The three robbers, wearing masks and monkey caps, broke open the main door using a cement hollow block and barged into the house. The couple woke up after hearing the noise and were confronted by the accused, who threatened them with lethal weapons and demanded that they hand over their gold jewellery and cash. The accused reportedly questioned the couple about gold ornaments they suspected had been brought home from a bank. They also demanded Rs 2 lakh, allegedly sent by the couple’s daughter, who works as a nurse in London.