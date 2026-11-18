BENGALURU: Three masked men allegedly broke into a house in Pura village of Devanahalli taluk in the early hours of Tuesday and robbed a couple of 117g of gold jewellery and Rs 8,000 in cash after threatening them with weapons. The incident occurred between 12.30 am and 12.45 am at the residence of Male Sonappa and Manjula.
The couple had constructed the house recently and performed the housewarming ceremony barely two months ago. The house is located in an isolated area of the village.
The three robbers, wearing masks and monkey caps, broke open the main door using a cement hollow block and barged into the house. The couple woke up after hearing the noise and were confronted by the accused, who threatened them with lethal weapons and demanded that they hand over their gold jewellery and cash. The accused reportedly questioned the couple about gold ornaments they suspected had been brought home from a bank. They also demanded Rs 2 lakh, allegedly sent by the couple’s daughter, who works as a nurse in London.
“They asked us to disclose where the money was kept and demanded that they open the cupboards. Despite us telling them that we had neither brought any gold from the bank nor received any money from our daughter, the accused refused to believe us.
We told the robbers that we were already in debt and did not have the money. However, they continued threatening us and forced us to open the locked cupboards before searching the house and taking away valuables they could find,” the couple told reporters.
The accused, however, did not physically assault the couple. Their son was sleeping on the first floor of the house.
Before escaping on a two-wheeler, the robbers allegedly took away the couple’s mobile phones to prevent them from contacting anyone immediately.
The Vijayapura police of Bengaluru Rural district police limits have registered a case.