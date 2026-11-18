BENGALURU: Industries Minister MB Patil on Tuesday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for Collins Aerospace’s first Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in India, which is coming up on 26 acres of land at Devanahalli Aerospace Park. The facility is expected to create 2,100 jobs directly.

Patil said Collins Aerospace, through this facility, will strengthen its presence in the wider Asia-Pacific market. “Karnataka, which accounts for over 65% of India’s aerospace exports, will also undertake export operations from this facility. The company has invested nearly $200 million in India over the past five years.”

He said the state government has introduced a new Aerospace and Defence Policy to attract investments worth Rs 60,000 crore and create 60,000 jobs by 2031. The policy focuses on seven key areas, including development of MRO facilities. It also seeks to build a comprehensive ecosystem for aerospace manufacturing, promoting defence technologies and encouraging innovation.

The facility will also benefit micro, small and medium enterprises in the state. With this in view, a dedicated suppliers’ conclave bringing together global OEMs, Tier-1 companies and MSMEs will be organised ahead of the Global Investors’ Meet in April, Patil said.