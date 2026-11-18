BENGALURU: Two engineering students died and four others suffered injuries when a car in which they were travelling rammed a roadside tree near Gudemaranahalli in Magadi taluk on Tuesday morning. The students of a private college on Hesaraghatta Main Road in Bengaluru were on their way to attend an outreach programme in Kunigal.

The deceased, Jhanavi and Vaishnavi, both aged 19 hailed from Tumakuru. Their classmates Gagan, Jaswanth, Harshini S and Harshini G suffered injuries. Police said, the accident occurred around 6.20 am near Gudemaranahalli. The students were proceeding to Kunigal to participate in the outreach programme organised by their college.

The car belongs to Jaswanth, who was driving it. He allegedly lost control over the car and rammed the roadside tree. Jhanavi and Vaishnavi died on the spot.

Preliminary investigations suggest that overspeeding might have caused the accident. It is yet to be ascertained whether the accident occurred after one of the car tyres burst. Jaswanth is booked for rash and negligent driving.