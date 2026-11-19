BENGALURU: The United States will hold its first-ever SelectUSA roadshow in India in Bengaluru ahead of Aero India next year, with 10 to 15 representatives from US states and service providers expected to participate, said Mariana Neisuler, US Consul General in Chennai.

Speaking at a session titled ‘Reimagining Innovation: Advancing India-U.S. Tech Collaboration’ at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, she said the roadshow would provide Indian businesses interested in investing in the US with information on investment opportunities across states.

She said the US-India partnership was focused on co-creating and developing strategic technologies by combining American expertise with Indian talent. Areas of cooperation include quantum computing, semiconductors, critical minerals, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, cyber and space technologies.

State invites US firms to partner in proposed Quantum City

Karnataka is looking to position Bengaluru as India’s quantum capital and has invited US companies, universities and research institutions to partner in developing the proposed Quantum City, said Minister for Science and Technology Dr Ajay Dharam Singh. He added that Quantum City was envisioned as an integrated ecosystem.