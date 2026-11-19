BENGALURU: In a horrific incident, a 45-year-old ragpicker died after unidentified persons allegedly tied him up, poured petrol on him and set him ablaze in the Girinagar police station limits on Wednesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Syed Haji, a homeless ragpicker who was found roaming in the Girinagar and Byatarayanapura areas. He did not possess any identity documents.

According to the police, around 6 am, local residents found Haji lying by the roadside with severe burn injuries and alerted the Namma 112 emergency helpline. He was subsequently rushed to the burn ward of Victoria Hospital.

The police said that Haji allegedly told them that a group of people had tied him up before setting him ablaze. Based on his statement, a murder case will be registered, and further investigation is underway.

His body has been sent for a postmortem examination. As the victim was homeless and did not possess any identity documents, the police are analysing CCTV footage and gathering other details to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident, the police said.