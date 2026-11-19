BENGALURU: Paediatrician and former deputy director of World Health Organisation Soumya Swaminathan on Wednesday called for a five-point strategy to harness artificial intelligence (AI) for public healthcare in India, stressing the need to make AI tools accessible and affordable, invest in representative medical datasets, encourage public-interest innovation, strengthen governance and build capacity among healthcare professionals and policymakers.

Speaking about the potential of AI in healthcare at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, she said it could support disease detection, risk prediction and clinical decision-making in primary healthcare.

Citing tuberculosis screening through X-ray analysis as an example, she said AI helped identify around 10 lakh additional cases last year.

Swaminathan emphasised the need to develop high-quality AI tools that can function in Indian languages, particularly to ensure access in rural and remote areas. She also called for investments in reliable and representative datasets to train AI systems, pointing to the Indian Institute of Science’s work on creating datasets of radiology and pathology images.

She urged young innovators and entrepreneurs to develop AI solutions for public health challenges such as tuberculosis, malaria, neglected diseases and anaemia, rather than focusing only on commercially attractive applications. She stressed the need for regulatory safeguards to address potential harm, ethical concerns and data protection.

Highlighting the importance of training, she said healthcare professionals, policymakers and communities must understand how to use AI and recognise its limitations.

“Technological sophistication alone may not deliver better health outcomes,” she said, calling for a shift from precision medicine to precision public health and ultimately precision equity. She said the success of AI should be measured by whether it improves health outcomes among the most vulnerable, including reducing maternal deaths and pregnancy-related complications and improving disease control.