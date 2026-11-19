BENGALURU: Bengaluru accounts for 36.3% of the funding raised by native artificial intelligence (AI) startups in India and is home to 71% of the country's AI and deep-tech unicorns created since 2023, according to the Bengaluru Innovation Report 2026, released by IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge at the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Wednesday.

Prepared by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), the report highlights Bengaluru's position in India's startup ecosystem, covering funding, deep tech, AI, unicorns, women entrepreneurs, IPOs and emerging technology hubs across Karnataka.

Presenting the report, Siddarth Pai, founding partner of 3one4 Capital, said Karnataka's digital economy was valued at $159 billion and was projected to reach nearly $400 billion by 2031-32. The state accounted for 47% of India's venture capital funding between 2016 and 2026, amounting to $85 billion, the report said.

Of the 1,556 deep-tech startups founded in Bengaluru since 2010, 1,319 are active and funded, having raised a total of $3.77 billion. The city also has 799 native AI startups, of which 764 are active and funded.

Bengaluru-based startups have raised around $85 billion since 2010, accounting for 47% of the total venture funding raised by Indian startups. Of this, $76.5 billion was raised in the past decade. The city has 3,810 active, funded startups founded since 2010, nearly twice Mumbai's 1,982.

The report puts the combined valuation of Bengaluru's 57 unicorns at $211 billion. They account for 44% of India's 131 unicorns and 55.3% of their combined valuation. Bengaluru has produced 46 of India's 100 unicorns since 2020, with startups taking an average of six years to attain unicorn status.