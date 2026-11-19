BENGALURU: Bengaluru accounts for 36.3% of the funding raised by native artificial intelligence (AI) startups in India and is home to 71% of the country's AI and deep-tech unicorns created since 2023, according to the Bengaluru Innovation Report 2026, released by IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge at the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Wednesday.
Prepared by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), the report highlights Bengaluru's position in India's startup ecosystem, covering funding, deep tech, AI, unicorns, women entrepreneurs, IPOs and emerging technology hubs across Karnataka.
Presenting the report, Siddarth Pai, founding partner of 3one4 Capital, said Karnataka's digital economy was valued at $159 billion and was projected to reach nearly $400 billion by 2031-32. The state accounted for 47% of India's venture capital funding between 2016 and 2026, amounting to $85 billion, the report said.
Of the 1,556 deep-tech startups founded in Bengaluru since 2010, 1,319 are active and funded, having raised a total of $3.77 billion. The city also has 799 native AI startups, of which 764 are active and funded.
Bengaluru-based startups have raised around $85 billion since 2010, accounting for 47% of the total venture funding raised by Indian startups. Of this, $76.5 billion was raised in the past decade. The city has 3,810 active, funded startups founded since 2010, nearly twice Mumbai's 1,982.
The report puts the combined valuation of Bengaluru's 57 unicorns at $211 billion. They account for 44% of India's 131 unicorns and 55.3% of their combined valuation. Bengaluru has produced 46 of India's 100 unicorns since 2020, with startups taking an average of six years to attain unicorn status.
The city also has 212 soonicorns, accounting for 36% of India's total of 589, ahead of Delhi NCR (134) and Mumbai (121). Bengaluru startups take around five years to reach soonicorn status.
Nearly 30% of India's active, funded women-led deep-tech and native AI startups were founded in Bengaluru. These companies have collectively raised $323.65 million, the report said.
Bengaluru also accounts for a significant share of startup listings. Sixteen companies linked to the city have been listed since November 2024, with a combined valuation of around $42 billion at the time of listing. Bengaluru accounts for 33 of the 226 IPOs by funded companies in India during this period, while Karnataka-headquartered companies account for 37, or around 16%.
Startups in Bengaluru take an average of 8.2 years from founding to exit, compared with the global average of 11.1 years. Karnataka has around 300 venture capital firms, while Bengaluru is home to 75 Category I Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), accounting for 21% of India's total and ranking second after Mumbai.
The median seed funding round in Bengaluru is $810,000, while the median Series A round is $5.9 million. Domestic investors now contribute 52% of the capital raised by Category I and II AIFs. Ten family offices in Bengaluru are active in deep tech, with 57 equity-round participations in deep tech and 45 in native AI.
The report also highlighted efforts to expand Karnataka's startup ecosystem beyond Bengaluru. Kharge said the state's next task was to help companies working in AI, quantum computing and semiconductors grow in other cities, including Kalaburagi, Hubballi and Mangaluru. He added that deep-tech development required patient investment and the state would continue to support the sector.