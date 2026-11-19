BENGALURU: Someone is found mysteriously murdered, perhaps a stabbing, made to look like suicide or in a locked room. The suspects all gathered in a room, each with their own resentments and desires, but which one of those could have turned into a motive to kill?
This is not a scene from an Agatha Christie novel, but from murder mystery events taking place in cafés and restaurants across the city, where Bengalureans pay for the thrill of both being a player in the drama and unraveling its mystery.
Some murder mystery nights in the city are play-throughs of pre-existing board games available for purchase commercially. But several organisers are taking it a step further, with each participant assigned a character profile in a specially created mystery story and tasked with playing the role.
Swagnikk Bhattacharya, the founder of The Other Social Club, shares, “We have 20 cards in envelopes with details of each person’s name, their role, how they knew the victim and what motive they might have had. They have to share this with everyone, and then it is up to the others to raise accusations and defend themselves. But only one person would have got the murderer card.”
He adds, “We subtly give hints like ‘do not trust the most innocent-looking face’ and deviate the conversation when they are getting close to the truth to make things more interesting.”
With Manoj Basavegowda, the founder of GenFuse Labs’ events, the profiles assigned are not random but curated by each participant’s personality based on archetypes, a personality classification system they use across their events, including for matchmaking. He says, “We wanted to write characters specific to each locality and as personalised as possible. In a few months, we plan to do a story with the best players across events invited to a mystery based on Bengaluru as the Queen of the Deccan.”
Others like Nishi Khatoon, the founder of Odyssey Vibes, also try to make it an immersive experience with people getting to dress up for the theme. One person among the participants, if they are willing to forfeit being an investigator, is also picked to play the victim. “They are often happy to do it because they are getting a chance to act dramatic, or become a ghost character roaming around,” she shares.
The appeal lies in the competitive energy in the room as well as getting a chance to work on solving something, notes Nishi, sharing that it is usually young working professionals in their 20s and 30s flocking to her events. They are also often also fans of mystery shows and films, seeking a post-work stress buster. Beyond an opportunity, it is also the cathartic expression of emotions in the process, adds Basavegowda.
Although having taken off in Bengaluru in the last four to five months in Bengaluru, Bhattacharya points out that these events have been a regular feature at venues in Mumbai and Delhi, saying, “They happen each weekend in Mumbai and Delhi but its still in an early stage of popularity here. In a few months, I believe there will be more.”
Basavegowda too notes that there is a lot of unexplored potential in the space, especially when compared to community-led events abroad. “In Europe and the US, there are some formats that happen across six to eight hours in a venue with clues spread across multiple rooms. People do them entirely for the love of the game, non-commercially,” he says.