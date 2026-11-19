BENGALURU: Someone is found mysteriously murdered, perhaps a stabbing, made to look like suicide or in a locked room. The suspects all gathered in a room, each with their own resentments and desires, but which one of those could have turned into a motive to kill?

This is not a scene from an Agatha Christie novel, but from murder mystery events taking place in cafés and restaurants across the city, where Bengalureans pay for the thrill of both being a player in the drama and unraveling its mystery.

Some murder mystery nights in the city are play-throughs of pre-existing board games available for purchase commercially. But several organisers are taking it a step further, with each participant assigned a character profile in a specially created mystery story and tasked with playing the role.

Swagnikk Bhattacharya, the founder of The Other Social Club, shares, “We have 20 cards in envelopes with details of each person’s name, their role, how they knew the victim and what motive they might have had. They have to share this with everyone, and then it is up to the others to raise accusations and defend themselves. But only one person would have got the murderer card.”

He adds, “We subtly give hints like ‘do not trust the most innocent-looking face’ and deviate the conversation when they are getting close to the truth to make things more interesting.”