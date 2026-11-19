BENGALURU: A 25-year-old woman and her husband were allegedly cheated of Rs 12.48 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured them with a fake lucky draw offer in the name of a popular e-commerce company, promising a first prize worth Rs 14.41 lakh.

The complainant approached the police, stating that she had received a letter by post in September claiming that she had been selected as one of the lucky customers in a special lucky draw organised to mark the ninth anniversary of the company.

The letter contained a scratch card and stated that winners would have to undergo a verification process by submitting copies of their identity documents. It also mentioned that applicable taxes would have to be paid to claim prizes.

After scratching the card, the complainant discovered that she had supposedly won the first prize worth Rs 14.41 lakh. She contacted the mobile numbers mentioned in the letter. The persons who answered the calls asked her to send photographs of the scratch card, letter, envelope and an identity proof through WhatsApp.

She shared the requested documents with one of the numbers. The fraudsters demanded money towards tax to release the prize money. The accused subsequently continued demanding money under various pretexts, including GST, processing charges, RBI charges and other taxes. Believing their claims, the complainant transferred.

“Between September 4 and October 8, 2026, the couple allegedly transferred a total of Rs 12,48,335 in multiple transactions. Realising that they had been cheated through a fake lucky draw scheme, they approached the police,” said an officer. The Bengaluru South district CEN police have registered a case.