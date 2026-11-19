BENGALURU: On the second day of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2026, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Director General Dr BK Das described India as a nation committed to promoting peace, but one that must remain equipped to defend itself.

“Peacekeeping requires strength, and that strength comes from indigenous design and manufacturing. We must learn from the world to understand how best to prepare ourselves. Only then will no one dare to attack us,” he said.

Delivering the keynote address on India’s position in the global silicon production landscape, Dr Das stressed on the growing strategic importance of semiconductor technology, not merely as a measure of technological prowess but as a decisive factor in modern warfare.

He observed that conventional, physically driven warfare was steadily giving way to a more sophisticated battlespace, where technological capability, rather than sheer manpower, would determine military superiority.

“The next decade will be defined by network-centric and software-driven warfare. We are moving from kinetic warfare to non-kinetic, intelligence-led and cyber warfare,” he said. Turning to the aerospace sector, Dr Das identified space as the next frontier of strategic contest.

“We need radiation-tolerant electronics because warfare is increasingly shifting to space. No one should be in a position to disrupt our satellite connectivity,” he said.

He pointed out that modern combat aircraft, including the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Tejas, were no longer merely flying platforms but sophisticated systems carrying an array of sensors into the battlefield. Integrating these systems through automation, he said, would be crucial to enabling split-second decisions in combat situations.

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