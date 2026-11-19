BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based lawyer, A C Vishnuprasad, has lodged a complaint with Governor Dr Sudha Yadav, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, seeking a high-level probe into alleged tender irregularities, kickbacks and corruption in the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL).

In his six-page complaint letter dated November 17, Vishnuprasad has alleged collection of commissions from companies, fixing of separate rates, leakage of confidential tender information and favouritism towards select suppliers. He has also sought an inquiry into allegations of ministerial relatives influencing tenders and money being collected using ministers’ names.

The complaint refers to a letter written by Health Minister UT Khader to the Commissioner highlighting operational lapses in the corporation. It seeks an audit of companies’ technical qualifications, work orders, supply records, quality checks and bill payments.

The functioning of senior corporation officials has also been questioned.

The complainant has alleged deliberate delays in tender processing and supplier payments, warning that these lapses could disrupt the supply of life-saving medicines and medical equipment to government hospitals, affecting poor patients.