Seated in their living room with dancers and musicians around, the Lalgudi siblings, GJR Krishnan and Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi, have an important task at hand: to bring the experience of what a performance used to be over 30 years ago to Bengaluru. Supported by Lalgudi Foundation, the duo is reviving the legendary Lalgudi Jayaraman’s composition Jaya Jaya Devi, written and choreographed by Sujatha Vijayaraghavan and Rhadha, respectively. “It’s a penance that we have undertaken,” says Krishnan, the violin maestro’s son.

The musical dance-drama premiered in Cleveland in 1994, and the team went on to tour 24 states across the US and Canada. Since a part of the audience that enjoyed the show was one that was not necessarily Tamil-speaking, the introduction was written and performed in English by the sutradhara (narrator), played by PC Ramakrishna, widely known as the ‘Voice of Madras’.

What makes the process of staging Jaya Jaya Devi particularly tedious is the determination that Krishnan and Vijayalakshmi have in retaining every detail of how the piece was performed originally. Akin to its duration at the first show, the revival version will be a two-hour and forty-minute-long performance. “We took a rather daring step because productions today are generally around one-and-a-half hours, and even two hours is considered quite long,” Vijayalakshmi exclaims.