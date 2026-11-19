Seated in their living room with dancers and musicians around, the Lalgudi siblings, GJR Krishnan and Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi, have an important task at hand: to bring the experience of what a performance used to be over 30 years ago to Bengaluru. Supported by Lalgudi Foundation, the duo is reviving the legendary Lalgudi Jayaraman’s composition Jaya Jaya Devi, written and choreographed by Sujatha Vijayaraghavan and Rhadha, respectively. “It’s a penance that we have undertaken,” says Krishnan, the violin maestro’s son.
The musical dance-drama premiered in Cleveland in 1994, and the team went on to tour 24 states across the US and Canada. Since a part of the audience that enjoyed the show was one that was not necessarily Tamil-speaking, the introduction was written and performed in English by the sutradhara (narrator), played by PC Ramakrishna, widely known as the ‘Voice of Madras’.
What makes the process of staging Jaya Jaya Devi particularly tedious is the determination that Krishnan and Vijayalakshmi have in retaining every detail of how the piece was performed originally. Akin to its duration at the first show, the revival version will be a two-hour and forty-minute-long performance. “We took a rather daring step because productions today are generally around one-and-a-half hours, and even two hours is considered quite long,” Vijayalakshmi exclaims.
As audience engagement and pressure to constantly keep them entertained have taken over several performances, the duo argues that silence is the essence in today’s time. “Silence adds to the music we produce. It adds value and beauty, and it is silence that gives meaning to what follows,” she says. Krishnan echoes similar sentiment, pointing to the attention given to the visuals of the production. All the costumes were re-created by Hyma Ramakrishna to not distract the audience’s attention. The purpose is to keep everything simple and allow space for them to engage with the simplicity of how performances used to be.
Jaya Jaya Devi is an exploration of the divine feminine through several subtle rasas and bhavas. Vijayalakshmi explains that the music has not been electronically altered or changed, and instruments such as the flute, tabla and violin have been central in maintaining the subtlety of the Lalgudi bani. She shares that the theme of the production remains relevant today, as the vocalist draws from the Ardhanari episode, adding that the masculine and feminine powers come together, depending on each other for strength. This interdependence is relevant for our times as it subtly portrays the issues of gender inequality that society is struggling with.
Krishnan believes that the performance will allow the audience to look at music beyond entertainment, a deeply rooted principle of Jayaraman for whom ‘music was never merely entertainment, but a way of life’. “This production is no different,” he says before turning to his team, all set for the big day.
(Jaya Jaya Devi will be staged at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleswaram, on November 22)