While she knew her name would be part of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction, 15-year-old Uma Kashvi did not anticipate being picked by Delhi Capitals, when she watched the proceedings with her teammates while she was representing Karnataka at the Under-19 T20 Challenger Trophy. The Bengaluru-based cricketer made history at the WPL 2027 auction when the team picked her up for her base price of Rs 10 lakh, making her the youngest player ever to secure a contract in the league. Describing her reaction to the auction, she exclaims, “I was really happy when Delhi Capitals raised the paddle. I was just screaming in the room. I’m grateful to them for having so much faith and trust in me.”
The opportunity also involves sharing a dressing room with established cricketers, including Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt. Kashvi is particularly excited about observing their routines and understanding of the game. “I want to watch how they go about their things and perhaps pick their brains a little. They are legends of the game,” Kashvi says with palpable excitement. Her cricketing inspirations include Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner and West Indies captain Hayley Matthews.
A right-handed batter and off-spin bowling all-rounder, Kashvi began playing cricket at a young age. Her maternal uncle, Sai Satya Vijay, introduced her to the game. “We started playing cricket at home with a tennis ball. When an academy opened near home, he suggested that I join. I loved the sport and wanted to learn more,” she recalls. The sessions were not always easy, but she kept returning to the ground. Such persistence has since taken her through the state’s age-group cricket circuit and into the India U-19 setup.
Initially an opening batter, Kashvi was moved into the middle order by her coach Arjun Dev. He believed she had the ability to contribute in a position that demands adaptability and consistency. Her daily routine involves fitness training, followed by dedicated sessions on the field, where she works on her batting, bowling and fielding skills. “Since I’m an all-rounder, I have to make sure I cover all my skills every day. I spend around five to six hours on the ground,” she says.
Currently in Class X, she is enrolled with Close Education, an open-schooling platform that allows her to continue studying despite training and travel commitments. Online classes are not always possible during tours, but recorded lessons help her keep up with the syllabus.
Behind her progress is a family that has made considerable adjustments to support her ambitions. Her uncle gave up his IT job to devote time to her cricket, while her mother, Vijitha, has attended matches even when work commitments meant taking meetings from the ground. Her father, Praveen Kumar, too, has rearranged his professional commitments to ensure she can travel for training and matches. “They have sacrificed a lot for me. My uncle has been a backbone throughout my journey. My parents have never put pressure on me or told me that I have to achieve something. They have always backed me through the ups and downs,” she says.
Moving ahead in her quite brisk career, Kashvi hopes to earn a place in the squad and help India lift the trophy. The Nepal tri-series and England series in Vadodara will be important opportunities as she works towards selection. Her ambitions also extend to making an impact in the WPL, progressing to India A and eventually earning a place in the senior national team.