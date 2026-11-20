A right-handed batter and off-spin bowling all-rounder, Kashvi began playing cricket at a young age. Her maternal uncle, Sai Satya Vijay, introduced her to the game. “We started playing cricket at home with a tennis ball. When an academy opened near home, he suggested that I join. I loved the sport and wanted to learn more,” she recalls. The sessions were not always easy, but she kept returning to the ground. Such persistence has since taken her through the state’s age-group cricket circuit and into the India U-19 setup.

Initially an opening batter, Kashvi was moved into the middle order by her coach Arjun Dev. He believed she had the ability to contribute in a position that demands adaptability and consistency. Her daily routine involves fitness training, followed by dedicated sessions on the field, where she works on her batting, bowling and fielding skills. “Since I’m an all-rounder, I have to make sure I cover all my skills every day. I spend around five to six hours on the ground,” she says.

Currently in Class X, she is enrolled with Close Education, an open-schooling platform that allows her to continue studying despite training and travel commitments. Online classes are not always possible during tours, but recorded lessons help her keep up with the syllabus.