BENGALURU: A decade-long legal battle against a unit of a pharma company over Rs 1.12 has come to an end with the Karnataka High Court quashing it.

Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order while allowing two petitions filed in 2023 by two directors and a representative of a unit of Rite Med Pharma Retail Pvt Ltd., challenging the proceedings initiated against them.

They moved the high court challenging the proceedings pending against them before the trial court in the city for the offences punishable under Clause 26 of the Drugs (Price Control) Order, 2013, and Section 7(1)(a)(ii) of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

In the complaint registered before the Assistant Drugs Controller-1, Bengaluru, it was alleged that, on August 23, 2016, the petitioners’ unit supplied Lanzol Junior 15 mg tablets to a regional language television channel reporter.

Three days after this, a complaint was lodged by him alleging that, though in the bill raised by the petitioners’ unit of 8 tablets, they had only supplied 7 tablets and an excess amount of Rs 1.12 was collected by them. Therefore, a private complaint was registered against the petitioners.