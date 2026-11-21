BENGALURU: Residents and activists of Indiranagar and its surroundings have raised objections to Bengaluru Development Authority’s proposal to remove 137 fully grown trees at Indiranagar BDA Complex.

The complex was demolished to make way for an upcoming mall; however, before any foundation work could be taken up, the civic body sent a proposal to the BDA Deputy Conservator of Forest, seeking permission to translocate the 137 trees.

“The Forest department has to decide, but in its proposal, BDA has marked a few trees for transplantation and shown figures they intend to save.

All these powers are with the Forest cell, and the civic body cannot decide which tree they will relocate or cut.

The matter has to be placed before the tree committee, which has to decide. So far, the department has received 1121 objections,” a senior officer from the GBA Forest Cell said.

Officials from the cell stated that the committee will have to visit the spot, enumerate the species and decide on saving the maximum number of trees by translocation.