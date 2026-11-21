BENGALURU: "Prioritise providing better infrastructure and a smooth traffic management system to the public in Malleshwaram", Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said.

He chaired a comprehensive review meeting held on Friday in the presence of Malleshwaram MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayan regarding the various problems within Malleshwaram Assembly Constituency and the status of various ongoing development works.

To facilitate safe pedestrian movement for the public, Rao directed officials to conduct inspection and submit a proposal regarding the construction of a skywalk near the Sankey Tank entrance on 18th Cross, Malleshwaram.

He also asked them to take steps to establish a multi-level parking facility under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to resolve the increasing traffic congestion and parking issues near the Srirampura Metro Station.

Instructions were given to review the property khata transfer process pertaining to government schools and colleges and take steps to expedite and complete the pending processes.

Discussions were held on inspecting the issue related to road sinking, strengthening the Sankey Bund, and undertaking necessary repair works. The Chief Commissioner also held discussion on the implementation of various welfare programs.