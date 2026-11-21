The opening beats of Monty Norman’s unmistakable James Bond theme, for generations, have announced the arrival of a cinematic hero: impeccably dressed and always a step ahead of danger. Now, as the franchise prepares to enter a new chapter, the man stepping into those shoes is Hollywood heartthrob Robert Pattinson. Amazon MGM Studios’ announcement earlier this week confirmed the actor as the seventh official James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig, whose five-film stint brought a distinctive intensity to the role.
Pattinson is no newcomer to the world of franchises. From Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and the famously slow-mo-heavy Twilight saga or The Batman, he has inhabited characters that have commanded enormous fan followings. Whether audiences can separate him from the brooding vampire or the caped crusader or his others offbeat characters he has played, including the one in the recently-released The Odyssey, and accept him as the suave British spy, remains to be seen. Can he bring something of his own to a character defined by distinct interpretations of Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig? We ask Bengaluru-based movie buffs what they make of the new 007 and what they expect from the franchise’s latest leading man. Take a look!
I was a bit surprised when he was announced as the new 007. I was thinking they may hold more auditions before reaching a quick conclusion. I felt like they weren’t looking too hard. Britain is not short of young, talented actors working through all mediums from stage to TV and film. I was hoping to see names like Aaron Pierre, Aaron-Taylor Johnson, Aidan Turner or Richard Madden to make it to the list. Pattinson is a fabulous actor. Thanks to his tremendous range, he’s come a long way from his ‘Twilight’ days. And I’m not, for even a second, doubting his ability to add new and interesting touches to Bond. But usually, the producers opted for a new, relatively less popular actors to don the character. This contributed to maintaining the element of unpredictability in performance. Craig was not a well-known actor outside UK. Hence, when people saw him as Bond, it felt like a fresh experience as they weren’t really familiar with his range. Pattinson, on the other hand, is a much established ‘star’. From Twilight to Batman, and numerous other independent film roles to his name, I’m not sure how his portrayal of Bond can override his high popularity. My personal favourite is Sean Connery. His natural rugged charm, commanding screen presence and that wry Scottish humour helped create a solid blueprint for future portrayals. All he had to do was put on his suit and fix his cuff, the way he did in Dr. No. Aura certified!
When I started watching Bond movies, I had already read Goldfinger and Casino Royale. I felt that Bond’s persona changes slightly even across the books. I imagined James Bond to be morally ambiguous, yet very pragmatic. I’d say Timothy Dalton comes very close to the original Bond overall, except that his portrayal of Bond’s silly, indulgent side is missing. Sean Connery kind of balanced it all. If I had to pick three, I’d choose Sean Connery, Timothy Dalton and Daniel Craig. Because charm, crisp and ruthless action sequences, and the right amount of arrogance and indulgence, while still portraying a confused, dark persona, make a good on-screen Bond. When there is a leaning towards the indulgence and the action part just works out in Bond’s favour, that doesn’t entertain me as a fan of the franchise. I always felt that the indulgence part is easy to get right; a lot of the Bonds have done it. But showing the broken, confused, yet ruthless persona is something I’d look forward to. I have high expectations of Robert Pattinson because the man has done it before. I had very few expectations of Pattinson as Batman. Needless to say, it’s legendary, iconic and has been portrayed by a lot of really talented actors. But he still delivered. I think it’ll be interesting to see a fresh take without overdoing it.
For us old folks, Sean Connery was the real James Bond. We grew up watching him and I’ve always felt the others were more like ‘007-and-a-halfs’, (laughs) substitutes in a way. That’s a very personal opinion, of course. Pattinson is a good actor, He’s done some terrific roles in Dune and other films and has worked his way up. I hope he can do justice to the role. This is a time for something new, and I wish him the best. But our hero will always be Connery. All the actors who have played Bond have done a terrific job. Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan, in particular, really stand out.
I grew up watching James Bond films – a little risque for a six-year-old. I primarily watched Brosnan films, and he is my favourite Bond to date, although Daniel Craig comes pretty close. Brosnan brought a certain stoic charm but also a gullibility to the character of Bond. It made Bond feel more stupid and hence more tangible, instead of this all-knowing man who is 10 steps ahead of everything. Brosnan’s films also had great scripts and fabulous Bond girls who were all layered and fascinating. Bond was initially made to represent a ‘strong’ man during the fall of British imperialism. While that exists throughout the films (less so in the more recent films), there is a soft masculinity compared to the hypermasculine film counterparts of his time. The emphasis on how his suits should be, the preference for a cocktail like vodka martini over plain whisky or beer, the poise in how he wields his weapons and importantly, how much he acknowledges his team that constantly backs him is what makes Bond stand out to me. It is nice to see a man place an effort on his appearance, whether it be to complete his mission or for a girl. But bond is really lacking an antihero edge, and I feel Pattinson will be able to achieve that. Considering Pattinson’s insane range in roles, he can easily adapt Bond to feel more nuanced and a little dangerous.
Before James Bond became a global cinematic sensation, Milton Reid, an Anglo-Indian actor and wrestler with a Bengaluru connection, had already found his way into its world. He appeared in Dr. No (1962), the first film in the 007 franchise, starring Sean Connery. His association with the series would continue through subsequent appearances, including Casino Royale (1967) and The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), but his story in the city took a less celebrated turn. Author and independent researcher Ramjee Chandran met Reid in the ’70s, when he was a young boy. The actor was recognised for his association with Bond, though his identity was often confused with that of another actor from the franchise.
“Reid’s connection to Bengaluru was clearly from his mother, who was Indian. Bengalureans knew he was a Bond villain and frequently confused him with Odd Job (played by Harold Sakata), the tough guy in Goldfinger. Reid had actually lost that role to Sakata. When I met him, he lived in modest circumstances,” he recalls. When asked about the actor’s connection with the Anglo-Indian community, he shared, “The community did not really speak much about him and he was not celebrated in any particular way,” adding that the star pretty much faded into obscurity.
Though there are accounts suggesting that his family lived in Fraser Town, much of their history remain unexplored. Born in Mumbai, Reid reportedly left for the heavenly abode in 1987.