The opening beats of Monty Norman’s unmistakable James Bond theme, for generations, have announced the arrival of a cinematic hero: impeccably dressed and always a step ahead of danger. Now, as the franchise prepares to enter a new chapter, the man stepping into those shoes is Hollywood heartthrob Robert Pattinson. Amazon MGM Studios’ announcement earlier this week confirmed the actor as the seventh official James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig, whose five-film stint brought a distinctive intensity to the role.

Pattinson is no newcomer to the world of franchises. From Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and the famously slow-mo-heavy Twilight saga or The Batman, he has inhabited characters that have commanded enormous fan followings. Whether audiences can separate him from the brooding vampire or the caped crusader or his others offbeat characters he has played, including the one in the recently-released The Odyssey, and accept him as the suave British spy, remains to be seen. Can he bring something of his own to a character defined by distinct interpretations of Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig? We ask Bengaluru-based movie buffs what they make of the new 007 and what they expect from the franchise’s latest leading man. Take a look!