BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has directed officials to expedite the process of widening Bamboo Bazaar Road.

Speaking at a virtual meeting on Friday to review various development works across the five City Corporations under the GBA, he instructed officials from the Bengaluru Central and North City Corporations, along with Metro officials, to jointly inspect the site and submit a report on the proposed Bamboo Bazaar Road widening.

He emphasised that the road should be widened to ease traffic congestion and facilitate smoother vehicular movement. He also directed officials to remove encroachments along footpaths to ensure safe and unobstructed movement for pedestrians.

Speaking on the Gunjoor Road flyover at East City Corporation, he directed officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the flyover construction.

His direction comes against the backdrop of the required forest land for the project having been handed over to the corporation limits.

On the pending works related to the Okalipuram Eight-Lane Corridor, officials were instructed to accelerate and complete the pending works of the corridor, which include clearing stones near the retaining wall construction site and expediting the pipe-pushing work for the stormwater drain.

He further directed officials to resolve any issues related to the Railway Department through discussions with the concerned authorities.