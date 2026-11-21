BENGALURU: The absence of a dedicated heritage committee is gradually proving costly for Bengaluru. It is also threatening heritage structures, leading to a number of demolitions.

The most recent on the list is the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) on Bengaluru University campus, near Mysuru Bank Circle.

The structure was demolished by the University administration based on a report from the civil engineering department of the University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE).

Naveen Joseph, Registrar, Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University, said, “It was not a delcared heritage structure. The report stated that it cannot be renovated.

The previous Bangalore University had also not shared any records of its heritage status. A high-rise structure is now proposed to be constructed on the site.”

Officials in the Urban Development Department (UDD) and experts pointed out that the structure could have been protected, if the long-pending demand for creating a dedicated heritage committee was not withheld by the government.

“The government is not keen on creating one, for it will impact the city’s fast paced growth. If a building is declared heritage, road widening cannot be done abruptly. Also, vertical structures are more profitable compared to heritage sites,” said an expert working with the government.

Noted historian and expert Arun Prasad said in the last 20 years, the city has lost 20-30 heritage buildings. This is apart from lakes and gardens. But the exact number is difficult to say as they are not declared/protected as heritage structures.

In the past 20 years, the Bangalore Urban Arts Commission, which was earlier headed by the chief secretary, also died a silent death, he said.

The Commission was formed in 1976 to protect heritage sites and ensure the city’s aesthetic appeal is not lost. It was disbanded in 2002.