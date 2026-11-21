BENGALURU: The absence of a dedicated heritage committee is gradually proving costly for Bengaluru. It is also threatening heritage structures, leading to a number of demolitions.
The most recent on the list is the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) on Bengaluru University campus, near Mysuru Bank Circle.
The structure was demolished by the University administration based on a report from the civil engineering department of the University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE).
Naveen Joseph, Registrar, Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University, said, “It was not a delcared heritage structure. The report stated that it cannot be renovated.
The previous Bangalore University had also not shared any records of its heritage status. A high-rise structure is now proposed to be constructed on the site.”
Officials in the Urban Development Department (UDD) and experts pointed out that the structure could have been protected, if the long-pending demand for creating a dedicated heritage committee was not withheld by the government.
“The government is not keen on creating one, for it will impact the city’s fast paced growth. If a building is declared heritage, road widening cannot be done abruptly. Also, vertical structures are more profitable compared to heritage sites,” said an expert working with the government.
Noted historian and expert Arun Prasad said in the last 20 years, the city has lost 20-30 heritage buildings. This is apart from lakes and gardens. But the exact number is difficult to say as they are not declared/protected as heritage structures.
In the past 20 years, the Bangalore Urban Arts Commission, which was earlier headed by the chief secretary, also died a silent death, he said.
The Commission was formed in 1976 to protect heritage sites and ensure the city’s aesthetic appeal is not lost. It was disbanded in 2002.
A senior official from the state archaeology department admitted, “The delay in creating the heritage committee is threatening existing structures. Had the committee been in place, there would have been no scope for undertaking renovation work in structures like Kumara Krupa bungalow now named Ganga, and Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s residence, Plaza Theatre, Legislators’ Club, Victoria Hotel, Opera House, Manikyavelu Mansion (National Gallery of Modern Art) and Roerich Estate.”
The official added that the archaeology department protects monuments and heritage sites declared with the department under the 1961 Act. Heritage committees work under city corporations or the district administration, and the archaeology department gives additional inputs.
“There are District Heritage Committees operating as per the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act (KTPA), but in Bengaluru things are different as the KTPA excludes Bengaluru.
The proposal of creating the heritage committee was earlier with Bangalore Development Authority, and was listed under the BDA Master Plan 2031, with 500 sites.
The master plan was shelved. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike was then asked to form the heritage committee with around 39 structures to protect, but the government withheld the proposal. Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has again sent a fresh proposal to form the committee,” a senior UDD official said.
Meera Iyer, convener of Bengaluru Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), said being a modern city does not mean letting go of its heritage.
“They have a story to tell. Cities like New York and London have over 38,000 protected heritage buildings, apart from modern structures. Mumbai is also doing the same,” she said.
Pertaining to the identification and declaration of heritage structures, Meera said age is not the only qualification for declaring a heritage structure. The architectural and symbolic value also plays a major role, as in the case of Vidhana Soudha.
Heritage is also declared based on the people who visited it, stayed in it, events hosted at the site and the role the structure has played over the years. Bengaluru has around 100 government buildings and educational institutions which can be declare heritage. There are also many structures under private and defence ownership.