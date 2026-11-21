BENGALURU: Paper bags piling up in homes after grocery and food deliveries are now finding a second use at Bengaluru’s annual Kadalekai Parishe, with citizens being encouraged to donate clean, unused bags to vendors as part of an initiative led by the ‘Zero Waste Collective’, a group of like-minded citizens, NGOs and Resident Welfare Associations.
Apart from collecting newspapers and making bags out of them for distribution to vendors, the collective this year is encouraging citizens to donate unused paper bags accumulated from e-commerce, grocery and food deliveries.
Through these two initiatives, it aims to distribute around four lakh paper bags to vendors free of cost. Members of the collective said that during the 2025 Parishe held at Basavanagudi they collected over 700 kg of plastic waste, including 200 kg of unused plastic.
Members said their objective is not to keep increasing the number of paper bags distributed, but to gradually bring about behavioural change among citizens and vendors, encouraging people to carry their own bags and adopt sustainable practices.
They said they had been witnessing a positive change in people’s attitudes year after year.
Founder of the Zero Waste Collective, Dhruv Nagarajan Koundinya said, “Last year, over 12 lakh people visited the Kadalekai Parishe and over two lakh paper bags were distributed.
Making the Parishe sustainable requires collective participation from citizens, vendors, institutions and government authorities. Our vision for 2026 is to move beyond distributing bags and collecting waste towards creating lasting behavioural change and better waste management systems.”
He said the collective has set up over 20 drop points across the city where citizens can deposit clean, unused paper bags from deliveries as well as old newspapers.
Kshitij Bagrodia, a core team member, said, “Schools, colleges, corporates and apartment communities can play a significant role in making Kadalekayi Parishe sustainable. They can organise newspaper collection and paper-bag-making drives, encourage students and residents to participate, and collect clean, unused brown paper bags from grocery and food deliveries for reuse by vendors.”
A member of the collective and waste activist Plog Raja (Nagaraj) said the initiative was receiving an encouraging response across all age groups and that their objective was to reduce the use of plastic covers to the extent possible.