BENGALURU: Paper bags piling up in homes after grocery and food deliveries are now finding a second use at Bengaluru’s annual Kadalekai Parishe, with citizens being encouraged to donate clean, unused bags to vendors as part of an initiative led by the ‘Zero Waste Collective’, a group of like-minded citizens, NGOs and Resident Welfare Associations.

Apart from collecting newspapers and making bags out of them for distribution to vendors, the collective this year is encouraging citizens to donate unused paper bags accumulated from e-commerce, grocery and food deliveries.

Through these two initiatives, it aims to distribute around four lakh paper bags to vendors free of cost. Members of the collective said that during the 2025 Parishe held at Basavanagudi they collected over 700 kg of plastic waste, including 200 kg of unused plastic.

Members said their objective is not to keep increasing the number of paper bags distributed, but to gradually bring about behavioural change among citizens and vendors, encouraging people to carry their own bags and adopt sustainable practices.