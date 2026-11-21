BENGALURU: A medical college student was allegedly abducted by her relatives from her college premises in Deralakatte on Thursday evening, over alleged relationship with a student belonging to another faith.

The first year MBBS student of a private medical college in Derlakatte Mangaluru, a resident of Punjalkatte, was reportedly in a relationship with a first-year BDS student studying at another college in Mangaluru.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said she was later rescued by the police from her relative’s house in Keralam. He said that the student’s statement has been recorded, in which she expressed her unwillingness to return to her family.

The student’s relatives arrived at the college premises on Thursday evening and forcibly took her away in a car against her will and the video was posted on X which showed medical college student being taken forcibly by a group of men in an SUV.

Following the video post on X, a case was registered at Ullal Police station under section 140(3) and 126 of BNS 2023.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said the student is an adult and has the right to decide where she wishes to live. Reddy said the incident was not reported to the police immediately.

Had the information been received promptly, the police could have intercepted the vehicle before it travelled a considerable distance.

The student has been sent for a medical examination. Following this, she will be shifted, under police protection, either to a place of her choice or to Santhwana Kendra, said Sudheer Kumar Reddy.

He also said that two of the accused persons involved in the alleged abduction have been brought to the police station.They will be served notices under the BNS as the offence attracts a punishment of less than seven years, he said.