BENGALURU: The Kodigehalli police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife. The body was found inside a plastic bag near Park Road in Kodigehalli on November 6.

The deceased, Sujatha (34), was a resident of Mathikere. The accused, Fayaz Pasha, is a native of Chikkaballapura. Both were ragpickers.

The police said Pasha was Sujatha’s second husband. She was living alone for nearly five years following the death of her first husband and developed a friendship with Pasha, and the two later got married six months ago.

However, the couple had developed differences over the past two weeks. On the day of the incident, the couple went to a park.

They quarrelled again when they were under the influence of alcohol. During the argument, Pasha stabbed her to death with a knife. He then stuffed her body into a plastic bag, dumped it at an isolated spot near the park and covered it in waste.

A construction worker near the park noticed the rotting corpse and alerted the police on November 6. The body was sent for a postmortem. Following an analysis of the victim’s details, CCTV footage and other circumstantial evidence, the police arrested Pasha on Thursday.