Songs such as Aaj Ki Raat, Uyi Amma and Shararat have brought Madhubanti Bagchi’s voice to a much wider audience. From high-energy dance numbers to melodies that demand a different vocal expression, the singer has moved between musical styles with ease. Yet, as her popularity grows, Bagchi is keen to ensure that her musical identity is not limited to the songs audiences recognise from films.
Her debut India tour, ‘This Is Who We Are’, with one of the stops in Bengaluru, serves as an opportunity to introduce listeners to the person and musician behind those voices. The performance on Saturday will see her take popular film numbers to the stage while exploring other musical influences that have defined the singer she has gone on to become. “The biggest change is that more people are now listening to my voice and that’s both exciting and a responsibility. But I don’t think I have fundamentally changed the way I approach music. I’ve always wanted to experiment and explore different musical spaces. Whether it’s a classical composition, a romantic melody or a full-fledged dance number, I want to be able to bring something of my own to it,” she says. The success of these songs has given her greater confidence to explore various other territories, but she is wary of becoming too comfortable with one particular style.
A playback number is often associated with the actors and emotions of the film, whereas a concert allows the singer to establish a natural and distinct connection with listeners. Witnessing the response is among the aspects she is most excited about. “When you bring that song to a stage, it becomes a shared experience. You can actually see people singing along, dancing and reacting to different moments in the song. That’s something you don’t get to experience in a recording studio,” she explains.
The tour’s title is particularly meaningful to her. “With this tour, I get to tell my story. There’s a lot of music that has shaped me, including my classical training, my independent work and the different genres I’ve explored. I also want people to see the person behind those songs,” she says, further adding that the title, is about owning one’s individuality and celebrating it without feeling compelled to fit into a particular box.
Her recent collaboration with Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran on Tu Mil Jaaye from Shah Rukh Khan’s King has added another interesting project to her filmography. Having grown up watching Khan, being part of a song featuring the actor was a special moment for the singer. The collaboration also brought together musicians with unique musical identities. “I’ve worked with Arijit da before, including during my Bengali playback journey and it’s always wonderful to collaborate with him. Ed brings a different musical identity to the track, which makes the combination particularly interesting. We didn’t record together in the same room, but just being part of a collaboration that brings together such different musical worlds is exciting,” the Kolkata-born vocalist adds, while also underscoring that working on A project of this scale calls for focusing on the music than the expectations around it.
From Ramba Ho in Dhurandhar to Bindaas in the very recently released Jailer 2, the singer has navigated projects that call for distinct vocal approaches. While Ramba Ho came with the responsibility of revisiting an iconic number and its legacy, Bindaas offered her an opportunity to work with composer Anirudh Ravichander and explore another kind of energy. “For me, the most important thing is to understand the musical language of the song rather than approach it purely from the perspective of which industry it belongs to,” she notes.
Sharing the excitement of her independent release Mudd Na Sajna, midway, an excited Bagchi says, “As a playback singer, I’ve spent years bringing other people’s stories to life, and this song gave me the opportunity to own the narrative. It’s about a woman choosing herself and walking away on her own terms. I see it as an important step towards building a musical identity that is truly my own,” she explains, her excitement palpable.