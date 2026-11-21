Songs such as Aaj Ki Raat, Uyi Amma and Shararat have brought Madhubanti Bagchi’s voice to a much wider audience. From high-energy dance numbers to melodies that demand a different vocal expression, the singer has moved between musical styles with ease. Yet, as her popularity grows, Bagchi is keen to ensure that her musical identity is not limited to the songs audiences recognise from films.

Her debut India tour, ‘This Is Who We Are’, with one of the stops in Bengaluru, serves as an opportunity to introduce listeners to the person and musician behind those voices. The performance on Saturday will see her take popular film numbers to the stage while exploring other musical influences that have defined the singer she has gone on to become. “The biggest change is that more people are now listening to my voice and that’s both exciting and a responsibility. But I don’t think I have fundamentally changed the way I approach music. I’ve always wanted to experiment and explore different musical spaces. Whether it’s a classical composition, a romantic melody or a full-fledged dance number, I want to be able to bring something of my own to it,” she says. The success of these songs has given her greater confidence to explore various other territories, but she is wary of becoming too comfortable with one particular style.

A playback number is often associated with the actors and emotions of the film, whereas a concert allows the singer to establish a natural and distinct connection with listeners. Witnessing the response is among the aspects she is most excited about. “When you bring that song to a stage, it becomes a shared experience. You can actually see people singing along, dancing and reacting to different moments in the song. That’s something you don’t get to experience in a recording studio,” she explains.