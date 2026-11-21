MANGALURU: Three people died in separate road accidents in the city on Thursday and Friday. A 19-year-old college student died and his friend suffered injuries when their motorcycle rammed a road median near Sathanur in Chikkajala traffic police limits on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Yeshwanth Reddy and the injured as Singar Kod Ashish, 18, second-year degree students of a private university in Yelahanka and residents of BSF Layout.

The police said Reddy and Ashish were proceeding to Balaguru around 11.45pm when the accident occurred. Reddy, who was riding the motorcycle, lost control over it and hit the median.

Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Reddy brought dead. Overspeeding is suspected to have caused the accident.

Reddy and Ashish were not wearing helmets. A man died in a collision between two motorcycles near JJR Bhavan at Sumanahalli Junction in Kamakshipalya traffic police limits on Friday morning.