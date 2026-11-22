BENGALURU: The Kannada Sangha of Central GST and Customs, Bengaluru zone, celebrated Karnataka Rajyotsava at the NACIN zonal campus auditorium in Jalahalli on November 18.

Veteran actor and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Anant Nag was the chief guest, while Sahitya Akademi award winning novelist and poet Kum Veerabhadrappa was the guest of honour.

Anant Nag, who was felicitated, spoke about the unification of Karnataka and his journey from theatre to cinema. He also recalled his tenure as minister for Bangalore Development.

The celebrations featured Bharatanatyam and Veeragaase performances. Winners of competitions involving participants from 18 Central government organisations were also felicitated.